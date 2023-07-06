Open in App
AllTrojans

USC Football News: USC Expert Believes These Defensive Pieces Are Key to 2023 Success

By Ricardo Sandoval,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJORt_0nIUPYtf00

The USC Trojans will be heading into the 2023 season with hopes of a better finish compared to 2022. The 2022 Trojans were a well-oiled machine, plummeting their opponent every chance they got. For those who watched the Trojans last season, know I'm talking about their offesne and not their defense.

Their defense in 2022 was very bad, the level of bad where it's embarrassing for a team that was considered one of the best in the nation. However, that seems to be head coach Lincoln Riley's thing, fire-powering offenses who could score at will and a defense that can't stop a bloody nose.

They knew that and have done their due diligence this past offseason in the recruiting and transfer portal. The whole defense will be key to USC's success, but Trojan's expert from Trojans Wire, Matt Zemek, believes these two position groups will be big for SC.

However, what could become the ultimate factor for USC this season is the level of player development we get from the linebacker and secondary coaches. How the assistant coaches working under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch are able to bring along their players in the back seven could hold the key to USC’s season.

(via Trojans Wire)

USC did their job on the secondary in the transfer portal, snagging four-star recruit Tre'Quon Fegans from Alabama. USC also picked up linebacker Deuce Palmer from SMU in the transfer portal.

In the recruiting aspect, USC got Louisiana four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis and four-star cornerback from Oxnard Maliki Crawford for the 2023 season.

The season will hinge on the defense. If they are able to stop their opponent at a good rate, the offense will be able to do their thing on offense. It can't get any worse than last season, right?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
USC Football News: Promising Freshman Receiver Set to Make Waves at USC
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
USC Football News: Team Reporter Reveals Top 5 Trojan Players for 2023 Season, No Surprises at Number 1
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
USC Football News: Insider Breaksdown Quarterback Situation Post-Caleb Williams Era
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
USC Basketball: Trojans Announce Jersey Number Of Incoming Power Forward Commit
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Former USC Baseball Voluntary Assistant Coach Lands Big-Time Promotion Ahead of New Season
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
USC Football News: Trojans Ranked Among Top Transfer Destinations in 2023 Cycle
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
USC Football News: Multiple USC Games Featured in College Football Expert's Most Meaningful Games in 2023
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
USC Football News: Watch Four-Star Commit Marcelles Williams Dominate 7-on-7 Tournament
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
USC Basketball: How To Watch Ex-Trojan Drew Peterson's Summer League Game Thursday
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
USC Basketball: Expert Zeroes In On Top Class Of 2026 Prep Prospect
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
USC Basketball: Ranking The Top 5 All-Time NBA/ABA Trojans
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Teen Boy Found 44 years ago Identified as Kenneth Nevada Williams
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Possible DUI driver ejected and killed in three car collision in Orange
Orange, CA5 days ago
Homeless man killed in accident
Garden Grove, CA19 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy