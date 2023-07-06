Stadium Point moves forward with development in Peoria

The ambitious live-work-play Stadium Point project in Peoria continues to move forward and has been taking steps toward groundbreaking on its first construction phase.

Although the first phase isn’t required to begin construction until April 2025, according to the development agreement, steps are being taken to reach this milestone now.

The city approved the initial phase of the site plan and design review, paving the way toward construction of this $500 million project. The next step will be the review and approval of construction plans for the initial phase.

City Planning Director Chris Jacques said Peoria has been working with developer American Life on the 17-acre surface parking lot along 83rd Avenue on the west side of the Peoria Sports Complex.

“The city and developer executed a development and disposition agreement back in 2021 to bring a high-energy, mixed-use development, replete with office, residential, hospitality, retail and parking structures in a format that celebrates and enhances the fan experience at the sports complex,” he said.

Minimum development requirements for the project include at least 400,000 square feet of class A office, a full-service hotel with up to 200 keys, a 200-unit mid-rise apartment building, 30,000 square feet of signature retail, dining and entertainment, as well as an activity plaza of public open space.

Under the terms of the development agreement, the city will fund, and the developer will build public infrastructure improvements along 83rd Avenue, Stadium and Mariners ways and utility relocations.

The city also will relocate a raw water well currently located on the site and fund project development fees, according to the agreement.

