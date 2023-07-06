Open in App
DJ XANDRA Gets Ready for Her SI Swimsuit Runway Show Fitting Ahead of Miami Swim Week

By Ananya Panchal,

8 days ago
XANDRA

Benjamin Diedering

Miami based DJ XANDRA is gearing up for a major career milestone as she heads to Miami Swim Week to DJ the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach.

“Hey guys, let’s get ready for my Sports Illustrated fitting,” the 22-year-old began a recent TikTok . “I don’t even know how to act right now, like this can’t be real. So if you guys don’t already know, I’m DJing the Sports Illustrated show in Miami, so I get a cute little outfit to wear, but I don’t know what that outfit’s gonna be.”

XANDRA added that she has never even been to a runway show, let alone DJed one and has no idea what to expect.

“I just want like super natural, glowy [glam] because you know when you try on clothes and you don’t have makeup on, you just feel ugly,” she continued as she applied foundation, contour, bronzer, blush, mascara and lip gloss.

“Guys, I’m not kidding when I said my lifelong dream was to do Sports Illustrated and I can’t believe that it’s actually happening,“ she gushed. “It hasn’t sunk in and it’s all because of you guys so I love all of you. Also a necessity for today is to get my nails and toes done because the dawgs, they’re barking. I slowly feel myself entering like this clean girl, responsible era. I’m so excited and that’s the final [look]. I’ll see you guys.”

XANDRA recently graduated from the University of Miami and studied marketing and music business. Watch the full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach here .

