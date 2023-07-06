Parents express concerns over school busing reduction in North Ridgeville

The North Ridgeville City School District is implementing changes for the 2023-2024 school year. The decisions are tied to voters not approving a $190 million school bond issue in May for school construction and renovation.

One of the significant changes is a reduction in bus service. Previously, third through eighth-grade students who lived within 1.5 miles of their school were not eligible for busing. The district has decided to increase that radius to the state minimum of 2 miles.

The district said the change impacts about 365 students. Amanda Ushek’s daughter, who's entering the seventh grade, is one of them. The family lives about 2 miles from the middle school.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," Ushek said. "I mean, I came back to this neighborhood after leaving, and it's one of my favorite things. The schools were amazing."

Ushek said she worries about bad weather and other safety issues.

"My husband and I only have one car currently, and he leaves at six in the morning, and my neighborhood doesn't have sidewalks," Ushek said. "Kids don't pay attention. People don't pay attention."

Matt Yunker is the director of operations for the North Ridgeville City School District. He said the busing decision wasn't easy.

"That change was made because we now need to tap into our general funds to necessitate the needs of the district as it relates to space issues," Yunker said. "We have used every single nook and cranny- every space that's not meant to be used for educational purposes is now used as offices as classrooms. We're bursting at the seams for space. We have to use those funds to purchase mobile units for our elementary buildings. We have to use those funds to fix a high school that is severely out of date and overcrowded."

News 5's Damon Maloney asked Yunker if decisions were made as a form of punishment for voters not passing the bond issue.

"In no way is this vindictive (or) is this a form of punishment. This is purely a need. We need space for our students," Yunker said.

Yunker said the district will save about $200,000 a year from fuel, general maintenance and driver time costs.

"On top of that, we are saving $400,000 to $500,000 on not purchasing new buses this year," Yunker said.

Yunker said about 20 to 25 mobile units will be needed for additional classroom space at the elementary school. He said last year, eight were purchased for the high school at a cost of about $1 million.

Other changes for the 2023-2024 school year include not replacing retiring teachers and offering fewer AP courses and electives like music theory and speech. Also, seniors will only need the state-required 20 credits to graduate. The district previously required 22.

Armando Rodriguez has two children who attend the district's middle school. He said he's concerned about all the reductions but said, thankfully, he doesn't have to worry about busing. His wife takes the kids to school. He picks them up.

"But not all parents have that luxury, so unfortunately, those kids are going to have to suffer, or parents are going to have to suffer and go in later (or) find a ride to school or back home," Rodriguez said.

He added that the district is also caught in a tough spot. Rodriguez said he supposed the recent bond issue and would like to see new facilities down the road.

"I mean, that's our future. We have to provide for them," Rodriguez said.

