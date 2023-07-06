Nationwide rule change coming to high school baseball

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– A major rule change is coming to high school baseball across the nation starting next year.

The use of a one-way communication device between a coach in the dugout and a team’s catcher will be allowed. The rule change will allow coaches to make the pitch call to their catchers.

The new rule will prevent coaches from communicating with any other player besides the catcher on defense and with any player while batting.

The coach must be in the dugout while using the communication device.

Elliot Hopkins, the NFHS Director of Sports and Educational Services and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee, talked about why changes were made.

“This change is consistent with the growth of the game and is indicative of a measured and responsible approach to enabling technology at our level of competition.”

Hopkins went on to talk about the impact that the rule changes could have on the sport.

“The committee has made these changes to maintain the balance between offense and defense; increase the pace of play; and responsibly manage technology so there is no advantage gained by schools that have more available resources than some of their contemporaries. Creating a level playing field is paramount to education-based athletics.”

Another rule change that has come to high school baseball is a rule that would allow a solid single-color wristband to be worn on the forearm. The wristband must be non-electronic, and it would be allowed to hold defensive shifts, pitching choices, and game directions.

