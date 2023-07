Alaska State Troopers received a report that the Fritz Creek General Store on East End Road in Homer was on fire int about 4 am Thursday after a person reported seeing smoke and flames pouring from the building.

It was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived; the fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes after crews were on scene.

No one was believed to be inside of the building, troopers said.

Troopers, the Kachemak Emergency Services, Homer Fire Department, and Western Emergency Services responded. The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.