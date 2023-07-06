Lend a hand at Friday’s Crittenden Road Pop-up Cleanup.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 7. All participants should meet at the Macedonia Baptist Church parking lot, 8300 Crittenden Rd.

Officials with Keep Suffolk Beautiful said this event is for anyone wanting to help out on a whim. Additionally, they offered their appreciation to the church for allowing KSB access to their space.

As with all of our cleanups, supplies will be provided on site, KSB officials said. Please dress appropriately and bring water. This event is rain or shine and will only be canceled for thunder/lightning or other extreme weather conditions.

The post Friday KSB cleanup set for Crittenden Road appeared first on The Suffolk News-Herald .