Open in App
wabi.tv

Fairfield residents accused of drug trafficking charges

By WABI News Desk,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maine State newsLocal Maine State
Central Maine Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle
Canton, ME16 hours ago
New York men charged in Maine drug trafficking scheme; Thousands of dollars seized
Bangor, ME1 day ago
Winthrop police have a potential suspect in the case of stolen camper in Monmouth
Winthrop, ME1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
57 Charges, 3 Suspects, 1 Massive Crime Spree: Unmasking Auburn's Criminal Trio
Auburn, ME23 hours ago
Man & Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine
Dixmont, ME2 days ago
FBI Seizes Fentanyl, Meth, and Cocaine, Arrest 1 Man in Augusta
Augusta, ME3 days ago
Nobleboro Man Dies After Jefferson Crash
Jefferson, ME20 hours ago
Bangor Man Charged with OUI After I-95 Chase, Hitting a Cruiser
Bangor, ME3 days ago
Medical examiner releases cause and manner of Brooklin couple’s deaths
Brooklin, ME2 days ago
Maine Police Say a Man Found Dead in His Vehicle Was Murdered
Madison, ME4 days ago
Strange Sightings: Man Breaks into Store for Window Shopping and Ends Up in Handcuffs
Livermore Falls, ME1 day ago
Penobscot County holds career fair to fill public service openings
Bangor, ME2 days ago
2 Arrested in Drug Bust After Fairfield Home Search
Fairfield, ME8 days ago
Two people rescued from Penobscot River
Veazie, ME14 hours ago
'We still don't know why': Officials work to help families of Paris crash victims
Paris, ME3 days ago
Orrington Old Home Week starts Friday
Orrington, ME1 day ago
Orono fire crews respond to kitchen fire in apartment building
Orono, ME10 hours ago
Former Central Maine Hospital Looks to Soon be Converted into Massive Apartment Complex
Gardiner, ME21 hours ago
Auburn fire causes 'extensive' damage to residential building
Auburn, ME18 hours ago
Maine DEP Says 5 Maine Beaches Are Contaminated With Bacteria
South Portland, ME1 day ago
Stay Away: Why You Shouldn’t Move to Augusta Maine
Augusta, ME21 hours ago
9 Stores That Could Replace Christmas Tree Shops in Maine
Augusta, ME2 days ago
Local artists support public library with Paint the Peninsula fundraiser
Blue Hill, ME12 hours ago
City officials advise to turn outdoor lights off as browntail moths emerge
Bangor, ME2 days ago
The Grand celebrates 85 years in Ellsworth
Ellsworth, ME2 days ago
Here Is One Very Easy Way You Can Help Maine First Responders
Gardiner, ME2 days ago
Rural Town is Home to Maine’s Deadliest Intersection Right Now
Palmyra, ME4 days ago
Bangor City Council approves $77,000 in ARPA funds for two local organizations
Bangor, ME2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy