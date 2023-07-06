Watch Miranda Lambert & Leon Bridges Join Forces To Bring A Story To Life

Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert teamed up with fellow Texan Leon Bridges to debut a stunning music video for their soulful duet, “If You Were Mine,” which released last month. Lambert’s Reid Long -directed video premiered on Thursday (July 6). The award-winning country music powerhouse delivered a “huge thanks” to Long and to the lead actors in the video, Cece Barnes and Dylan Greene , “for bringing the story to life,” she wrote in an Instagram caption .

“I’d make sure your stars are shining/ Sure as the Frio’s winding/ I’d bottle you up like lightning/ I’d rope the moon for you/ A million times/ That’s what I’d do/ If you were mine”

Lambert said when the song released last month that she never would’ve released the ballad if Bridges wasn’t interested in joining her on it. She wrote “If You Were Mine” with songwriters Jesse Frasure (also known as telemitry ) and Ashley Monroe , with Bridges in mind. Lambert previously said of the Jon Randall -produced duet: “If (Bridges) hadn’t wanted to cut it, I wouldn’t have released it . So glad he said yes and that it’s here.”

Lambert released “If You Were Mine” with Bridges shortly after teasing in an interview that she’s “got a few collabs up my sleeve that I’m very excited about.”

Watch the music video here :