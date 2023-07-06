Pinal County supervisors move elections department into recorder's office

Just one week after Pinal County elections director resigned citing intimidation, the board of supervisors today voted to place the elections department under the county recorder.



“At this time one of our greatest priorities must be ensuring the residents of Pinal County have safe and secure elections. We must restore confidence in our system and ability to deliver an election where every legal vote is counted and show we have expended every effort to educate our residents on who is eligible to register and how to register and become a voter in Pinal County,” Pinal County Recorder Dana Lewis told the board of supervisors.



Lewis, who was appointed country recorder in a personnel shuffle that took place after the county’s problematic primary election in 2022, will be solely, but temporarily, overseeing the elections department until the County Attorney’s Office draws up a memorandum of understanding.



The memorandum of understanding would formally place the elections department under the County Recorder’s Office, which would report to the county manager, who would then report to the board of supervisors. The memorandum of understanding will also include which duties the board wishes to fall under the recorder’s responsibility, as well as “establishing clear expectations and deliverables.”



After the memorandum of understanding is drawn up, it will be presented to the supervisors for a vote. The memorandum could be ready for a vote by the next supervisors’ meeting in August.



The memorandum of understanding will be reviewed in two-year periods during non-election years.



Lewis outlined to the supervisors the “immediate steps to be taken” after the elections department moves under the recorder’s office. The steps include improving communication between the elections department and the supervisors, moving registration and early voting staff to the Coolidge office and hiring a new elections director.



“A key accomplishment will be to hire an elections director with formidable experience and impress upon county management (and) board members who will be included in the interview process how important someone with Arizona election knowledge will be in this time in addition to, or instead of, a degree,” Lewis said. “Reinventing the wheel and learning on the fly is not acceptable and will not work.”



Lewis was appointed in August 2022, when the elected recorder, Virginia Ross, resigned her post to take on the duties of elections director after David Frisk was fired from the position following a chaotic primary election.



Ross resigned as elections director on Dec. 1, 2022, and moved to Texas. Geraldine Roll was appointed to replace Ross on Dec. 5, 2022. On Jan. 4, Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer told the supervisors that in a recount, up to 600 votes were found not to have been initially counted. He added that the recount did not sway any election results.



At the same meeting, Roll said the supervisors’ general election vote canvassing was done prematurely because discrepancies had been found at the time Ross was still in charge of the elections department. That information was not given to the board of supervisors before the canvassing.



Ross received $175,000 for four months of work, plus a $25,000 bonus after the election.



Roll resigned on June 28 in a scathing letter to Pinal County Manager Leo Lew, writing, “When you no longer respect those you work for, it is time to leave. I have watched as you idly stood by when I was attacked. I cannot work for an individual who does not support me. The environment fostered by your team and the Board of Supervisors is toxic.”



The elections department being absorbed by the recorder’s office is not unprecedented in Pinal County. The last time the elections department was under the recorder’s office was in 2013.



Volkmer told the supervisors that there are three systems under which an elections department can operate. The department can directly report to the supervisors, it can report to the county manager with that official reporting to the supervisors or it can be placed under the recorder’s office.

