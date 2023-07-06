Open in App
iHeartRadio

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Massive FTX Losses Revealed

By Jason Hall,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WD5TU_0nIUKwzk00
Photo: Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen , lost a combined $48 million during the FTX collapse in November 2022, the New York Times reported on Thursday (July 6).

Brady, 45, invested $30 million into the company while and Bündchen, 42, invested $18 million, as part of an endorsement agreement both signed in 2021. The two were among numerous celebrity endorsers sued by a group of former FTX customers who claim the endorsers were "responsible for the many billions of dollars in damages they caused," according to a copy of the lawsuit shared by The Block crypto reporter Stephanie Murray on November 16, 2022.

Other notable names included in the lawsuit are listed below:

  • Kevin O'Leary , businessman and Shark Tank personality
  • Udonis Haslem , NBA player
  • David Ortiz , Baseball Hall of Famer and FOX Sports analyst
  • Golden State Warriors LLC
  • Shaquille O'Neal , Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT Sports analyst
  • Trevor Lawrence , Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback
  • Shohei Ohtani , Los Angeles Angels pitcher, outfielder and designated hitter, reigning American League MVP
  • Naomi Osaka , four-time tennis Grand Slam champion
  • Larry David , co-creator and head writer of Seinfeld and creator and star of Curb Your Enthusiasm

In November, FTX announced it had begun the process of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried 's decision to step down as CEO.

"The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders," said John J. Ray III , who took over as CEO, according to the company's news release shared on November 11, 2022. "The FTX Group has valuable assets that can only be effectively administered in an organized joint process. I want to ensure every employee, customer, creditor, contract party, stockholder, investor, governmental authority and other stakeholder that we are going to conduct this effort with diligence, thoroughness and transparency. Stakeholders should understand that events have been fast-moving and the new team is engaged only recently. Stakeholders should review the materials filed on the docket of the proceedings over the coming days for more information."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
JAY-Z Celebrates The Grand Opening Of His Surprise 'Book Of HOV' Exhibit
Brooklyn, NY22 hours ago
Baseball Game Ends After Fan Catches Foul Ball
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Arrest Made In Death Of Robert De Niro's Grandson: Report
New York City, NY1 day ago
Barry Manilow To Celebrate Breaking Elvis' Record With Charity Shows
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Here's Why Taylor Swift Wrote A Thank You Note To Eric Church
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Former NFL Player Stanley Wilson Jr.'s Official Cause Of Death Revealed
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy