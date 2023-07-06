Open in App
Patient rights attorney says it’s ‘shocking’ Florida doesn’t require nurses to be CPR certified

By Mahsa Saeidi,

8 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Wednesday, an 8 On Your Side investigation revealed that Florida does not require nurses to have current CPR certification to hold their license. Now, we’re hearing some nursing home advocates weighing in on the revelation.

CPR certification is not a requirement imposed by the state. Instead, Florida leaves it up to the individual employer.

Hospitals require CPR certification. We discovered some nursing homes do not.

Attorney William J. Sarubbi represents nursing home residents and their families.

Over the years, he says he’s seen residents wrongfully injured or worse. The fact pattern, often the same.

During an emergency at a nursing home, there’s a delay in care.

“The nurse will find an unresponsive resident and every second, minute thereafter counts,” said Sarubbi. “It could be the difference between life and death.”

An 8 On Your Side investigation revealed a reported delay at one nursing home in Tampa. In May, the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration or AHCA cited the facility for failing to provide CPR upon finding a resident unresponsive. The patient died.

According to AHCA’s inspection report, after the death, one staff member found that 80% or four out of five nurses had let their CPR certifications lapse.

Nurse Deborah Nicolo says she worked at the facility and made the discovery during a post-death audit.

“Eighty percent of nurses who work in that building were not certified,” said Nicolo. “The excuses from a lot of the nurses, well nobody reminded us.”

We discovered that the facility was not cited for letting certifications lapse. Why? Florida does not require nurses to have a current CPR certification to hold their license.

The Florida Department of Health says it’s up to individual businesses.

“I think it’s not only shocking but it’s disappointing, especially knowing the fact that, your investigation has uncovered that certifications and renewal requirements are being passed off to the private facilities,” said Mr. Sarubbi, who has no ties to this case.

He had this advice for nursing home residents: “I think that is one of the first questions that you would want to ask. Do you have enough staff but also certified nurses and aides that are trained with CPR?”

8 On Your Side called the nursing home to talk about this event, and the state’s actions. The administrator said she could not comment. However, in the inspection report, the facility stated that the “alleged deficiencies” did not jeopardize the health or safety of patients.

AHCA has issued a plan of correction.

