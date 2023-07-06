Rollover wreck on I-20 in Taylor County, one transported to hospital

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A one-vehicle rollover wreck has occurred between Merkel and Tye on I-20.
On July 6, crews responded to the area of mile marker 274 for a rollover wreck. The driver was transported to a hospital for unknown injuries and no one else was involved.
Officers told KTAB/KRBC that the wreck was caused by the driver failing to maintain a single lane while traveling eastbound on I-20.
Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Merkel Police Department and DPS were on scene. As of 5:50 p.m., traffic is a little backed up as crews clear the scene.
