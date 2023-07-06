Open in App
BigCountryHomepage

Rollover wreck on I-20 in Taylor County, one transported to hospital

By Shelly Womack,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vz05W_0nIUJ0I000

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A one-vehicle rollover wreck has occurred between Merkel and Tye on I-20.

On July 6, crews responded to the area of mile marker 274 for a rollover wreck. The driver was transported to a hospital for unknown injuries and no one else was involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GoxY_0nIUJ0I000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzjVW_0nIUJ0I000

Officers told KTAB/KRBC that the wreck was caused by the driver failing to maintain a single lane while traveling eastbound on I-20.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Merkel Police Department and DPS were on scene. As of 5:50 p.m., traffic is a little backed up as crews clear the scene.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Abilene police investigating rollover crash on Highway 83/84
Abilene, TX14 hours ago
HAPPENING NOW: Driver transported after crash at ‘dead man’s curve’ on Hwy 277
Abilene, TX1 day ago
HAPPENING NOW: Truck crashes into a fence and a pond in south Abilene
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One man extricated from vehicle, hospitalized after flipping on Abilene’s Winters Freeway
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Crime Reports: Intoxicated man caught sleeping on display furniture at Abilene store
Abilene, TX15 hours ago
Police: Tire issues cause van to rollover on I-20 in Abilene, 15-year-old ejected
Abilene, TX2 days ago
UPDATE: Baird teen treated in DFW after being ejected from van in Abilene crash
Abilene, TX2 days ago
Coleman County man dies in ATV crash with teen girl
Gouldbusk, TX3 days ago
UPDATE: Abilene scrapyard owner says car ‘exploded’, causing large fire
Abilene, TX2 days ago
Abilene Chief of Police Search to continue through 2023, officials emphasize thoroughness & transparency
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Crime Reports: Man shot in wrist in south Abilene
Abilene, TX3 days ago
HAPPENING NOW: Large fire burns at north Abilene recycling plant
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Indicted: Cisco man accused of kidnapping Abilene pre-teens, running over mother who tried to save them
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Black smoke seen ‘all the way from Hawley’ fills North Abilene sky as AFD responds to junkyard fire
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Abilene woman receives a new home thanks to Neighborhood Services Division
Abilene, TX10 hours ago
$13.1 million dollar animal shelter to break ground in Abilene this August
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Seeing ‘for sale’ signs? More Taylor County homes hit the market since before pandemic
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Big Country transit agencies receive millions in funding
Abilene, TX2 days ago
Trial underway for Abilene mother charged in death of 22-month-old ’emaciated’ child
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Big Country Beat: Breaking news leads top headlines for the area
Abilene, TX11 hours ago
Abilene police search for 2 suspects caught on camera during home burglary
Abilene, TX4 days ago
West Texas Weekend events, July 14-16
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Guns and Hoses Blood Drive: Abilene local encourages others to donate & save lives
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Introducing ‘Big Country Beat’: Fatal motorcycle crash, street name change & more
Abilene, TX7 days ago
Motorcyclist dies at Abilene intersection Thursday
Abilene, TX8 days ago
Great horned owl released back into the wild by Abilene Bird Rescue Facility
Abilene, TX2 days ago
Police: Man shot & killed after forcing his way into Cisco home, assaulting occupants
Cisco, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy