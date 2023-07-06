Minor crash leads to Las Vegas road rage shooting, father and daughter undergo surgery, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father and his 6-year-old daughter are recovering after undergoing surgery for bullet wounds they received in what Las Vegas police are calling a “possible road rage” shooting that occurred after a fender bender on Wednesday.

Aside from the girl and her father, there was a 2-year-old in the vehicle and the father’s fiancee, who was driving the Nissan SUV. During the investigation, police said several bullets pierced the SUV. One of the bullets went into the back seat but was stopped by a metal plate. Had the bullet gone through the seat, it would have “struck the 2-year-old in the center of her back,” according to the arrest report.

The report said the shooting happened after the victims were involved in a fender bender on Craig Road with a vehicle driven by a woman later identified as the girlfriend of the suspected shooter, Donavyn Stern.

Both cars pulled into a parking lot to assess the damage.

The victim told police the woman whose car she hit was on the phone and the drivers didn’t exchange information. Because there was no visible damage, the victim took pictures and left. As the victim’s SUV entered the intersection of Lone Mountain Road and N. 5th Street, a truck driven by Donavyn Stern pulled up to their vehicle, Stern got out and fired several rounds at the SUV and then fled.

North Las Vegas police investigate a possible road rage shooting on July 5, 2023. (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Dept.)

The father of the children, who was in the front passenger seat, suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach and arm. The 6-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder. The mother and toddler were not injured.

Donavyn Stern, 23, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting into a vehicle and injuring a 6-year-old girl and her father. (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Dept.)

Police documents show that officers were able to locate Donavyn Stern a half-mile from the shooting scene at his mother’s home but didn’t arrest him because they weren’t sure he was the shooter. Later Wednesday evening, he was taken into custody after his mother told police “he was acting weird and made a statement similar to ‘I (expletive) up. I’m going to jail for a long time.'” Police said they also learned he had lied about having a gun.

He is facing four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of child abuse and/or neglect with a deadly weapon, and two counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon that resulted in substantial bodily harm.

Donavyn Stern’s uncle, Zachery Stern, 39, who has an extensive criminal history involving arrests for murder, robbery, sexual assault, and drug crimes, according to court documents, is also facing charges for allegedly hiding the gun used in the shooting. It was found on the top of a building. He was taken into custody after trying to flee from police on a bicycle.

Zachery Stern, 39, is accused of hiding the gun his nephew, Donavyn Stern, allegedly used to shoot into a vehicle following a minor crash. (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Dept.)

He is facing charges of destroying and/or concealing evidence, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, resisting a police officer, and a bicycle rider failing to ride on the right side of the road.

Both men are being held at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. They are scheduled to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.