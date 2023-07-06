Open in App
Former Phillies Catcher Signs with Red Sox

By Kade Kistner,

8 days ago

The Boston Red Sox have a new catcher after they signed former Philadelphia Phillies star Jorge Alfaro to a Major League deal on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Alfaro will be active for Thursday night's matchup between the Red Sox and the Texas Rangers .

Alfaro has appeared in 10 games this season at the MLB level, all with the Colorado Rockies . The catcher slashed .161/.188/.387 before being designated for assignment.

This isn't Alfaro's first stint with the Red Sox this season as he began the year on a minor league deal with Boston before opting out of his deal and signing with the Rockies.

He is now back on an MLB deal and should get playing time.

Alfaro is a career .254/.302/.396 hitter and has always displayed power.

The catcher spent 2016-18 seasons with the Phillies before he was traded to the Miami Marlins as part of the trade that brought J.T. Realmuto to Philadelphia. His best full season in the Majors came with the Phillies in 2018 when he registered a .731 OPS over 108 games.

