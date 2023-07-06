Why Is My Dog Shaking? From Over-Excitement to Medical Issues, Experts Break Down the Reasons Dogs Tremble

iStock

As pet parents, every little change can turn your alert signals on. If you noticed that your dog is shaking, trembling or shivering frequently, you might be worried about your pet's health . While there are many things that can cause shaking in dogs—from the benign, like coldness or over-excitement, to medical issues, like a virus or nausea—it can be tricky to discern what's causing your pup's discomfort.

"There are many reasons why a dog might shake, some more serious than others," Dr. Chyrle Bonk, DVM and veterinarian expert for Hepper.com , tells Parade Pets . "You’ll know that your dog’s shaking needs immediate attention if they are showing any other signs."

Not sure what's causing your dog to inexplicably shake? Keep reading for all the reasons—medical and otherwise—why dogs might be trembling, according to veterinary experts.

Why Do Dogs Shake?

Shaking is not really normal behavior for dogs. If the shaking is happening frequently or non-stop, then it could be a sign that your dog is stressed, fearful or suffering from a health condition that is causing the shaking. Some causes that are not as worrisome include over-excitement and a reaction to the cold (though if your dog has recently experienced a change in attitude or stamina toward the cold, that could also be worth talking to your vet about). Other causes of shaking may include anxiety, nausea, distemper, generalized tremor syndrome and more.

Anxiety

Anxiety is not "normal" for dogs, but it certainly is incredibly common. In fact, according to Medical News Today , more than 70 percent of doggos suffer from some kind of anxiety; whether it's separation anxiety or otherwise. If your dog is prone to anxiety, this—or general fear and stress, even—may be at the root of your dog's shaking.

"The emotions of fear, stress or anxiety can be just as intense in dogs as they are in humans and they can manifest as shaking," Dr. Bonk explains. "That's because stress hormones—such as cortisol—are released when a dog is anxious, fearful, or stressed, which can lead to muscle-shaking as the body prepares itself for fight or flight. You may also notice that your dog seems jumpy, is hiding, not eating, or has become aggressive if they are feeling these strong emotions."

Not sure what to do if your dog is experiencing anxiety-related shaking? Get to the source, Dr. Bonk says; after all, the shaking, in this case, is just a symptom.

"Try to find out what is causing your dog's fear or stress. It may be an approaching storm, fireworks, a strange dog in the neighborhood, or a houseguest," Dr. Bonk suggests. "Try to reduce these stresses or give them a safe spot to be. For dogs with chronic stress or anxiety, behavioral therapy or medications may be necessary."

Cold

We all shake when we're freezing. It's just our body's reaction to an undesirable temperature. The same can be said for dogs, who, of course, react to the temperature as well.

"A very common reason behind why a dog is shaking is they're cold," Dr. Bonk says. "This is especially true in smaller and shorter-haired breeds. They just don't have the body mass or insulation to stay warm when the temperature drops, and shivering is the body's way of getting their blood flowing in an effort to warm up."

Distemper

It is suggested that all dogs receive a distemper vaccination at their veterinarian's office every three years from the time they are a puppy. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association , canine distemper is "a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems of puppies and dogs." It can be a very serious illness, which is why most vets vaccinate for it preemptively.

"Distemper results from a viral infection and is most common in dogs that haven't been properly vaccinated," Dr. Bonk explains. "It can attack the nervous system, causing continual shaking, lethargy, a runny nose and eyes, and a fever. Distemper is most commonly fatal once signs appear."

Generalized Tremor Syndrome

Generalized tremor syndrome (GTS) is also commonly called steroid-responsive tremor syndrome or white shaker dog syndrome. Unfortunately, the exact cause of this syndrome is not known, though VCA Animal Hospitals reported that the condition is "considered autoimmune in origin" because of how steroids affect it. Most commonly, you see GTS in small, white dogs who may be prone to this disease (particularly Maltese, Poodles and West Highland White Terriers).

"This may show up as localized tremors or full-body shaking," Dr. Bonk says. "Either way, GTS is thought to be an immune-mediated issue and should be treated by a veterinarian."

If your dog is exhibiting shivering, it's important to rule out this potential medical cause. Dogs who have GTS may also exhibit other symptoms too, such as high-stepping, an uncoordinated gait, abnormal eye movements and even seizures. You may also notice that the tremors completely come to a halt during sleep. Either way, be sure to consult your veterinarian if you think this could be the cause of your dog's shaking—or just to rule it out as a reason.

Nausea

Believe it or not, an upset stomach can also cause shaking in dogs. Typically, a nauseous tummy is also coupled with a few other important symptoms to look out for.

"Nausea may come from something as simple as an upset stomach or as complex as kidney disease," Dr. Bonk says. "Along with shaking, a dog may also drool, lick their lips, not eat, or vomit. See your veterinarian if you suspect that your dog is nauseous."

Old Age

Though we pet paw -rents may hate to admit it, our dogs grow old just as we do. Sad but true, old age may cause some uncharacteristic changes in your dog's behavior. It is important to watch and take note of any changes that seem significant and keep your vet informed.

"Old age brings about many changes in dogs, including weakness and arthritis," Dr. Bonk says. "Both of these issues can be why a dog is shaking. You may notice that shaking only occurs in the hind legs, after a long walk, or when your dog stands up. Shaking in older dogs should be checked out by a veterinarian to ensure that your senior pup is healthy and comfortable."

Over-Excitement

Any dog-lover or pet owner knows that sometimes when dogs get super excited, they may pee a little. It's totally OK and, especially in young puppies still working on their bladder control, totally normal! Similarly, dogs who are over-excited may also shake.

"Some dogs simply exude energy and never as much as when they're excited," Dr. Bonk says. "Shaking in some dogs can occur when they're so happy to see you, anticipating dinner or a tug-of-war match, or when the neighbor dog comes for a visit. No one's quite sure why excitement may be the reason that a dog is shaking; just know that it's OK. The shaking is likely to stop once they've calmed down."

It should be fairly easy to discern if over-excitement is the reason your dog is shaking. After all, the shaking will only happen situationally in obvious moments, as Dr. Bonk mentioned: when another dog is nearby, when you come home, or while waiting for dinner to be scooped in their bowl.

Pain

When a dog is experiencing pain from an injury or illness, just about any symptom can be an indicator, Dr. Bonk says. The dog's body may produce the stress hormone in excess as a trauma response to the injury. This can cause inexplicable shaking.

"The release of cortisol related to an injury or illness can also be why a dog is shaking," Dr. Bonk says. Be sure to carefully inspect your dog for any superficial injuries and take note of any additional behavior that may be a pain response: loss of appetite, aggression, low posture, flat ears, panting, crying, obsessive licking or scratching, limping, stiffness, or an overall change in attitude and reluctances to engage in activities they usually enjoy such as walking, exercising or playing.

Poisoning

One of the more serious causes of shaking in dogs is potential poisoning. If you even suspect that your dog has gotten into something he shouldn't have or could be suffering from poisoning, call your vet immediately and call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888)-426-4435.

"Sometimes eating something toxic can lead to shaking in dogs," Dr. Bonk explains. "This can either be because the toxin is affecting the nervous system or because it is causing nausea. Common toxins include chocolate, xylitol, household cleaners, and lawn treatments. Other signs may include drooling, vomiting, open containers or wrappers, and seizures. See your veterinarian immediately if you suspect that your dog is shaking because of poison."

Because poisoning can be fatal to dogs—depending on the toxin and the amount of it ingested—it is crucial to act quickly if you suspect that this is the issue.

Seizure Disorders

Seizures are very rare in dogs and, therefore, generally indicate a serious medical issue. Seizures, of course, present a lot as shaking can, but there are a few key differences, Dr. Bonk says.

"Epilepsy can occur in dogs and cause seizures that will look similar to shaking. However, dogs that are seizing won't be aware of their surroundings," Dr. Bonk explains. "Contact your veterinarian if you suspect your dog has had a seizure as medication may be necessary to prevent future issues."

The most common seizure disorder in dogs is idiopathic epilepsy —a genetic disorder of which the exact cause is unclear. Other medical conditions may also cause a seizure; these include liver disease, kidney failure, brain trauma or tumors, and of course, exposure to poisonous toxins. Be sure to call your vet immediately if you suspect your dog is seizing.

When to Consult the Veterinarian About Your Shaking Dog

Unless there is an obvious environmental reason that is causing your dog to shake—such as your pet just came in from the cold or is overly excited when someone comes to the door—shaking in dogs most commonly indicates a medical condition that requires a veterinarian's expert opinion and care. Especially if your dog is exhibiting other concerning symptoms in addition to the shaking, you'll want to consult your vet immediately, Dr. Bonk recommends.

"[Symptoms like] vomiting, restlessness, not eating, fevers or seizures all warrant a veterinary visit," Dr. Bonk explains. "Don't hesitate to contact your vet if you think your dog is shaking because they are stressed or fearful. This is especially important if this has been a long-term issue that you just can't seem to get a handle on."

Dr. Bonk adds, "You may also want to consult your vet if your dog's tolerance to cold has changed. Maybe they used to be a lover of the snow and ice but now shake and don't want to leave the proximity of the heater. These changes could indicate a health concern."

