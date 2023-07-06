Open in App
wchstv.com

Advantage Valley to purchase former John Amos boiler plant in Putnam County

By KRISTOFER PLONA,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Putnam County, WV newsLocal Putnam County, WV
Customers awarded $100K against alleged unlicensed home improvement contractor in West Virginia
Hurricane, WV17 hours ago
Community discusses ordinance banning minors from ‘adult live performances’ at parks & rec meeting
Hurricane, WV19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Storm causes damage in Ravenswood
Ravenswood, WV1 day ago
Cabell County Schools, city of Huntington to honor life and legacy of Joseph Autumn Slash
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Interstate 77 crash injures two and stalls traffic in Kanawha County
Charleston, WV12 hours ago
WV Board of Education Updated on Counties Under Intervention
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Parts of Oak Hill without power due to vehicle accident
Oak Hill, WV1 day ago
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Sanitation worker in Wyoming County killed while on the job
Oceana, WV2 days ago
Woman entrapped after vehicle flips in Kanawha County, dispatchers say
Saint Albans, WV2 days ago
Traffic pattern shift scheduled for Monday morning as Hal Greer construction continues
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Meadow Bridge man sentenced to prison for unlawfully owning firearm
Meadow Bridge, WV22 hours ago
One year later: Nitro homeowner still dealing with flooding issues
Nitro, WV9 hours ago
Tractor-trailer accident reported on Route 19
Fayetteville, WV20 hours ago
Beckley resident with radar gun speaks out on speeders
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Man killed in Charleston motorcycle crash late Tuesday
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Multiple shots fired at Charleston home early Friday
Charleston, WV22 hours ago
Junior firefighter severely injured in ATV crash in Racine
Racine, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy