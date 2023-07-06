Open in App
KWTX

Former contestant on ‘The Voice’ set to release her second album after years of setbacks

By Julie Hays,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Shelter rescues 6 Pyrenees puppies found duct taped inside box, left on side of road
Waco, TX18 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adorable Dog Found In Brockton: Is He Yours?
Brockton, MA26 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY10 days ago
Door Dash Driver Who Found Dogs in Hot Car Describes Heartbreaking Scene
Roanoke, VA16 days ago
Family of slain homeless man asks for memorials to go to JeffCo Action Center
Lakewood, CO14 hours ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY6 days ago
A 37-year-old Ohio mother of four is missing, her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for help.
Springfield, OH28 days ago
Denver shutting down only homeless shelter for transgender residents
Denver, CO13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy