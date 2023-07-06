TikTok Launches Its New Music Streaming Service

Social media apps have been in the news a lot recently as some make some major moves. Now TikTok is joining the party as they’ve launched their new music streaming service. According to XXL , the app is “a new kind of service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a best-in-class streaming service.” Additionally the app is intended as a competitor for fellow streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Consequently, it features a discovery mode full of music from the trio of major record labels who have licensed their music to the service.

The app is intended to help speed up the music discovery process. It also claims that while streaming will be a premium priority, it can also provide artists and rightsholders with a more significant portion of their revenue. Later, the app is expected to include features like ad-free high quality streaming and downloading music for offline listening. Fans in the US dying to try TikTok Music will have to wait a bit longer. The initial launch is only in Brazil and various Asian markets serving as a test of the apps capabilities.

TikTok Launches New “TikTok Music” App

INDIA – 2023/07/01: In this photo illustration, a Tiktok logo is seen displayed on a smartphone with a French Flag in the background. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The release of TikTok Music comes right on the heels of the release of Threads. Meta, the company who owns Instagram just introduced its new app Threads as a competitor to Twitter. Obviously the app immediately saw a flood of celebrities and brands rushing to the platform. Consequently Usher may have delivered the first truly viral Threads post earlier today.

The continued existence of TikTok itself was called into question earlier this year. Back in April, lawmakers in Montana voted to band the platform . Issues with the platform were raised by politicians who believed its Chinese leadership could gain access to user data. Subsequently, TikTok challenged the ruling in an ongoing legal case. What do you think of TikTok testing a new music streaming app? Let us know in the comment section below.

