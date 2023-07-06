Open in App
KRON4 News

2 minors arrested in scooter robbery at Oakland BART station: police

By Aaron Tolentino,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avB96_0nIUBj1000

( KRON ) — Two juvenile suspects were arrested after allegedly robbing a victim of his scooter on BART Wednesday night in Oakland, the public transit agency’s police department announced on social media . Around 6:48 p.m., police received a call of a robbery at the West Oakland station.

BART police located the two suspects who had robbed a victim of his scooter, officials said. One of the suspects spat at an officer and tried to run away. Both suspects were arrested shortly after and were booked at Alameda Juvenile Hall.

Officials did not report any injuries in the alleged robbery.

