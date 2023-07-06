Open in App
fox17.com

Missing Madison boy found safe after 28 hours of searching

By Amanda Chin,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Nashville dad arrested after infant daughter overdoses on fentanyl
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Should Metro Police move officers from their current positions to fill SRO positions?
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
'Senseless act': Three arrested in connection to death of Middle Tennessee girl Mya Fuller
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Silver Alert issued for Dickson County teen with medical condition
White Bluff, TN15 hours ago
Police search for women who could have been raped by Middle Tennessee man while unconscious or sleeping
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Franklin cheerleading coach accused of raping girl inside athletic facility
Franklin, TN14 hours ago
TBI: Suspect shot by deputy during Hickman County pursuit
Centerville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee soccer coach accused of raping boys tried to recover cell phone he left behind with evidence
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Southern Kentucky police officer critically hurt in shooting continues to recover
Bowling Green, KY1 day ago
Ariel Rose's family still looking for justice after toddler died from fentanyl toxicity
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Kentucky duo found with mushrooms, meth, drug paraphernalia arrested in Warren County
Bowling Green, KY2 days ago
Sheriff's office investigating 'bias propaganda' as KKK flyers left at Tennessee churches
Columbia, TN2 days ago
Metro Police not in a position to use millions in state funding for SROs
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
Unlicensed Franklin soccer coach accused of rape bypassed state safety protocols
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Tennessee lawmaker pledges stricter hate crime laws following KKK flyer incident
Columbia, TN1 day ago
Free parking slowly disappearing across Nashville: Here's what we know
Nashville, TN2 days ago
'The scariest part': Hendersonville city leaders say illegal short-term rental on the rise
Hendersonville, TN22 hours ago
Columbia leaders gather in prayer after KKK flyers posted on Black churches
Columbia, TN2 days ago
'Make your voice heard': Taylor Swift urges Nashvillians to early vote
Hendersonville, TN11 hours ago
'Opry Country Christmas' returns to Nashville in November
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
OBITUARY: Dora Dean Legieza
Portland, TN9 days ago
Mayor John Cooper kicks off plan to make Music City more inclusive
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy