Open in App
FOX 61

Glastonbury men charged after alleged violent attack of egret at New London beach

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Glastonbury, CT newsLocal Glastonbury, CT
Dock with boats attached breaks off Glastonbury marina, floats down Connecticut River
Glastonbury, CT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carjackers crashed into woman, threatened her at gunpoint in Windsor Locks: police
Windsor Locks, CT19 hours ago
Man charged in bomb threat against Newington dispensary: Police
Newington, CT1 day ago
Norwich woman among Gilgo Beach victims tied to arrested Long Island serial killing suspect
Norwich, CT12 hours ago
Newington bomb threat suspect arrested, charged
Newington, CT1 day ago
Man dead in fatal Ansonia shooting: Police
Ansonia, CT10 hours ago
Fight leads to deadly crash in New Britain, man arrested: Police
New Britain, CT2 days ago
Bristol police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Bristol, CT1 day ago
Windsor Locks police arrest woman on drug charges as she leaves Hartford Hospital
Windsor Locks, CT2 days ago
Man found guilty in 2019 Hartford murder
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Man admits to theft at Newington gun store
Newington, CT1 day ago
Teenage boy charged after knifepoint robbery at Wallingford gas station
Wallingford, CT2 days ago
Who were victims of Gilgo Beach serial killer?
Massapequa Park, NY19 hours ago
Hartford police find 6 stolen vehicles, arrest 4 juveniles
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Plainfield Man Convicted Of Strangling Girlfriend
Plainfield, CT2 days ago
Brookfield man dead in Massachusetts hit-and-run
Wellfleet, MA2 days ago
Shelton man arrested for Twitter threat to 'kill' Florida governor
Shelton, CT16 hours ago
New Haven area sees rise in drug overdoses
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Norwalk home broken into 3 times, 2 arrested: Police
Norwalk, CT2 days ago
Teen girls arrested for fight, attack on security officer at CT movie theater
Trumbull, CT3 days ago
New Milford man accused of murdering mother dies in jail: Officials
New Milford, CT3 days ago
Channel 3 viewers send in storm videos, photos
Naugatuck, CT23 hours ago
Body found in Old Lyme part of Connecticut River identified
Old Lyme, CT2 days ago
13-year-old arrested after trying to rob store at knifepoint in Wallingford: police
Wallingford, CT2 days ago
Accused Country Club Car Keyer From Norwalk Turns Herself In After Incident In Darien: Police
Norwalk, CT3 days ago
Meriden stabbing may have been road rage
Meriden, CT3 days ago
Audi driver killed in South Windsor crash following motor vehicle violation
South Windsor, CT2 days ago
16-year-old in juvenile detention arrested for Meriden shooting
Meriden, CT3 days ago
CT mother charged with shooting children returns to court
New Britain, CT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy