Art With a Heart creates new exhibit honoring Maryland's response to COVID-19

By WMAR STAFF,

8 days ago
The Coronavirus outbreak changed all of our lives.

Students with Art With a Heart created a permanent art exhibit that was dedicated on Thursday to recognize Maryland's response to the pandemic.

It's located at the Baltimore Convention Center, which was used as a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

“This pandemic will be one of the defining factors of my generation,” said Shyne Carter, one of the 23 Baltimore region student artists who created the installation. “We wanted this art to reflect not only the tragedy, but also the strength and heroism of that time.”

There are also 1,495 clay beads by the community to represent the number of patients treated at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital.

It opened in April of 2020 and treated patients over fourteen months.

The University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine co-managed the field hospital, with 250 beds and over 1,000 healthcare workers.

“Our healthcare system was proud to be a part of a global and local response, and our clinicians worked alongside Johns Hopkins clinicians as colleagues and not competitors in the public health fight of our lives,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Maryland Medical System. “The dedication shown by the men and women on the front lines of care, in all capacities, was truly humbling in the face of tremendous uncertainty and stress. We are grateful to have been a part of it.”

