3-year-old dies after she’s found in lake when she wandered from playground, cops say

A 3-year-old girl died days after she was found in a Nebraska lake, police said.

The toddler wandered away from a playground in Omaha on the evening of July 1, Omaha police said.

Officers were sent to Zorinsky Lake around 9 p.m. after the girl was reported missing. They found someone trying to resuscitate the girl, who had been found in the lake.

“Officers took over lifesaving measures until (Omaha Fire Department) medics arrived and transported the girl to Lakeside Hospital in critical condition,” police said.

The girl died at a hospital on July 5, four days later.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

The girl’s father reportedly called 911 to report her missing, and soon after, her mother discovered her in the lake, according to WOWT.

Zorinsky Lake is an approximately 1,000-acre lake in west Omaha. Amenities, including a playground and football field, are nearby.

