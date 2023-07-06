Open in App
Less than a week to be eligible to win a 2023 Tuscon Limited in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

By Stephanie Nutt,

8 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is now less than a week to be eligible to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Early Bird Prize, a 2023 Tucson Limited courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai .

If you reserve your ticket for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home by Wednesday, July 12, you will be eligible to win the 2023 Tuscon Limited.

Over $550K raised so far in 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home was constructed by Nies Homes. It is located in the Trails at Freestone community, located near the intersection of East 21st Street North and South 143rd Street East in Wichita.

The 3,222-square-foot home has an estimated value of $660,000 with the following features:

  • Five bedrooms, three full baths
  • Great room with gas fireplace and built-ins
  • Owner’s suite with coffee bar entryway, large walk-in closet and attached laundry room.
  • Full basement bar with island
  • Large covered back patio and private beautifully landscaped backyard
  • Convenient access to amenities, including a resort-style pool, pickleball court and fishing lake
  • Short walk to Wheatland Elementary in the prestigious Andover Public School district via the community’s main walking trail

For more information and to reserve your ticket for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, click here .

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. State of Kansas License #RAF000020

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

