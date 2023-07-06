Open in App
KHOU

HPD: Child accidentally shot in foot in west Houston

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
HPD: 14-year-old shot to death when gun goes off at SE Houston apartment
Houston, TX13 hours ago
HPD investigating after teen shot to death at apartment complex
Houston, TX11 hours ago
HPD: Man, woman shot to death after being followed into north Houston apartment complex
Houston, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'He just came up and started shooting' | Grandparents searching for answers after Houston couple shot to death shortly after moving to Maine
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Houston police want you to be on the lookout for 'sliders' who are snatching purses, bags out of vehicles
Houston, TX1 day ago
Video: Dog ejected from SUV during crash in Conroe
Conroe, TX8 hours ago
HPD update on 14-year-old shot, killed when gun goes off at apartment complex
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Houston man spots pink dolphin while on Louisiana fishing trip
Houston, TX9 hours ago
Woman facing criminal charges after accused of tying Husky to pole then abandoning it
Houston, TX9 hours ago
A man withdrew money from a northwest Houston ATM ... and then this happened
Houston, TX2 days ago
Man who died from heat in Harris County couldn't afford to fix broken AC unit, family says
Houston, TX13 hours ago
6-year-old boy dead after being found unresponsive in car, Richmond police say
Richmond, TX7 hours ago
It's hotter in Houston. Here's why and what can be done.
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Police continue working to identify SE Houston road rage shooter
Houston, TX3 days ago
What happened to Rudy Farias?
Houston, TX2 days ago
'Dayja definitely deserves justice' | Mother of teen fatally shot outside birthday party pleads for help finding shooter
Houston, TX2 days ago
Houston construction: Two major closures this weekend
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Juvenile struck by bullet when man, woman shoot each other, Pasadena police say
Pasadena, TX2 days ago
Houston police release video of man robbed after taking cash from ATM
Houston, TX2 days ago
10-year-old Houston boy plays piano to soothe homeless dogs at local rescue
Houston, TX15 hours ago
I-10 eastbound near Federal reopens after HazMat spill had it shut down
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Human trafficking victim hid in Houston airport bathrooms for 10 days after evading her captors
Houston, TX2 days ago
3 shot at Pasadena apartment complex, police say
Pasadena, TX2 days ago
HPD: Surveillance video shows thieves stealing purse from woman in her car
Houston, TX2 days ago
'Wolf in sheep's clothing': Former volunteer firefighter, Memorial Hermann employee sentenced to 16 years for robbery spree
Houston, TX3 days ago
Another Houston man arrested after taking a selfie inside the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot, FBI says
Houston, TX11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy