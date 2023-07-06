Iowa State Cyclones football tabbed tenth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa State Cyclones football team was selected tenth in the Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll.

ISU is coming off a 4-8 year, winning just one game away from Jack Trice Stadium. Despite losing big pieces such as Will McDonald IV and Xavier Hutchinson to the NFL Draft, West Sioux product Hunter Dekkers and company will look to take another step in the right direction for the upcoming season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.