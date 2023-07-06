Open in App
Bigelow Park adds concession stands

By Laigha AndersonKENNY KROLL,

8 days ago

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s all the convenience of a city pool now at Bigelow Park.

Back on June 21, Woodbury County Conservation opened its new concession stand right on the beach of Browns Lake. Beachgoers can pick up a snack, pop, some toiletries if they forgot any, and even rent a paddle boat to take on the lake. County Conservation tells KCAU 9 its just a better way to serve beachgoers.

“People like the beach feel as well, some people don’t like to swim in swimming pools, the lake gives them that option to swim in a natural environment, the concession stand is a nice way to add some amenities and services that we didn’t have before,” said Brian Steher of Woodbury County Conservation

The stand is open 7 days a week until labor day 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

