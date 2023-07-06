Open in App
ABC13 Houston

Houston's extreme heat becomes needed backdrop for UH Cougars' workouts before Big 12 debut

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pqSR_0nIU7TRh00

ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman calls the recent run of triple-digit temperatures in Houston "extreme heat."

While the rest of us try to stay inside, the University of Houston football team embraces the challenge.

"Every day is a grind," sophomore wideout Stephon Johnson told ABC13. "They always tell us to strain. You can't finish without the strain."

Johnson is talking about the Cougars' summer conditioning workouts.

SEE ALSO: UH Big 12 schedule 2023: Houston Cougars host national championship runners-up TCU, Texas Longhorns

Five days a week in the oppressive heat, the Cougars go to work. The hardest part is getting started, and it's a process that can be emotional.

"It'd be hard for somebody that don't got their mind made up before they get out of bed if they want to become a better football player," senior linebacker Hasaan Hypolite, who's a Cougars captain, said.

Hypolite leads by example and tells his teammates to embrace the pain that comes with improvement.

"Getting better is supposed to hurt. You want to get better. A little pain, a little tiredness, a little sweat, a little heat - that ain't gonna get in the way," he said.

The Cougars are constantly in motion. They run until it hurts, and then, they run more.

Rule No. 1 is "Lift up your teammates."

Everyone struggles at some point, but they always try to encourage one another as the temperatures rise and the work gets harder.

"It really brings you closer as a team. It shows you who's up for the challenge and who needs to be lifted up," junior running back Tony Mathis Jr. said.

How seriously is UH taking the challenge of moving to the Big 12? The grueling conditioning workouts are only the beginning.

SEE ALSO: 'A historic and proud moment': University of Houston officially joins Big 12 Conference

"We go in there at 7 a.m. We're intense. We have one speed: fast. We're moving fast, but we have that chip on our shoulder," all-conference tackle Patrick Paul, who also leads separate workouts for UH's offensive linemen, said.

The Cougars understand that many doubt that they can compete at the top of the Big 12 this season. For now, they ignore the noise and go to work every day in the Houston heat.

Johnson sums up the summer conditioning with an eye on success on the field.

"I just know that I can go to work with all of my brothers and I know they'll do the same for me," he said.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Houston Rockets test rookies Thompson, Whitmore on Space City knowledge
Houston, TX15 hours ago
WNBA All-Star Game holds special place for recently released Houston native Brittney Griner
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Happy 713 Day! You can celebrate Houston's original area code with these events
Houston, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Houston woke up to 80-degree morning Wednesday when July averages in the mid 70s
Houston, TX2 days ago
Well-known 'neighborhood grandmother' hit and killed by 18-wheeler in NE Houston, HPD says
Houston, TX3 days ago
City of Houston's first-ever equity report sheds light on issues with biggest disparities
Houston, TX1 day ago
City of Houston explains closing of cooling center in downtown, where 1 in 7 homeless members live
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Houston re-activates its heat emergency plan that provides cooling centers across city
Houston, TX2 days ago
New study finds unsafe levels of fecal bacteria at beaches across Texas, including Galveston
Galveston, TX3 days ago
HISD superintendent reassigns principals at Jack Yates, Worthing, and Sharpstown high schools
Houston, TX2 days ago
Houston police response times are the longest since the 1990s, Chronicle reports
Houston, TX3 days ago
2 Houston-area freeway closures that could slow down your weekend plans
Houston, TX20 hours ago
2 Houston men on the run captured in Vietnam after marijuana harvesters killed
Houston, TX2 days ago
Man and woman dead after shots fired outside apartment complex in NE Houston, HPD says
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Weekend guide: 'Harry Potter' at the Symphony, and dance the night away at Museum of Fine Arts
Houston, TX21 hours ago
128% rise in syphilis cases in Houston area linked to pregnant women, health department says
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Warrants issued for 6 members of auto theft ring hitting Houston airport parking garages
Houston, TX2 days ago
Montgomery County grandma went viral for baking bread in her mailbox, but did she really do it?
Houston, TX12 hours ago
'ShotSpotter' not curbing violence and only delaying HPD response times, Houston Chronicle reports
Houston, TX3 days ago
City of Houston says progress to resume on Freedmen's Town historic row houses this summer
Houston, TX2 days ago
Crews spent nearly 7 hours extinguishing large fire at NW Houston apartment, chief says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Texas General Land Office steps up patrols as tar balls wash up along beaches near Galveston
Galveston, TX4 days ago
Barricaded man surrenders after police say he shot his friend in the neck in SW Houston
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Man walking on sidewalk with bag of groceries in south Houston gets wallet stolen, video shows
Houston, TX3 days ago
I-610 West Loop bridge southbound over I-69 Southwest Freeway set to reopen Monday morning
Houston, TX2 days ago
'I was brainwashed:' Rudy Farias speaks out on fabricating disappearance for 8 years
Houston, TX3 days ago
Video shows woman refuse to give armed robber keys in attempted NW Houston mugging
Houston, TX4 days ago
Houston ISD names 57 schools participating in 'New Education System'
Houston, TX3 days ago
2 people shot to death in part of Houston where 6 homicides unfolded in last 12 months
Houston, TX1 day ago
Firefighters work through the night to extinguish sky-high flames at Humble plastics manufacturer
Humble, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy