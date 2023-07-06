Police arrest suspect in Fort Dodge shooting death of 15-year-old

The Fort Dodge Police Department arrested the suspect in the Independence Day shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy.

Police identified the victim in the shooting Thursday afternoon as 15-year-old Jameel C. Redding-Pettigrew of Fort Dodge. They found Redding-Pettigrew near South 15th Street and Fourth Avenue South in Fort Dodge on the evening of July 4 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders attempted life-saving efforts but he died at the scene, according to a news release.

The next day police issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Ankeny resident Jamarrion James Davis, also known as J.J., for first-degree murder. As a part of the investigation into the homicide, police executed a search warrant of a home on the 400 block of North 27th Street in Fort Dodge on Thursday afternoon. During the search, Davis fled the residence on foot, according to a news release. Officers took Davis into custody following a brief pursuit.

Davis has a prior conviction of going armed with intent and being a minor in possession of a dangerous weapon after a gang-related shooting in Fort Dodge in July 2022, for which he received a six-year suspended sentence and three years probation.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.