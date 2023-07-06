Open in App
Sports Illustrated

Cowboys Sign Former Soccer Player, USFL Standout to Compete for Kicking Job

By Jelani Scott,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Andb5_0nIU6cP900

With the start of training camp just under three weeks away, the Cowboys ' ongoing search for a kicker reportedly added some stiff competition on Thursday with the signing of a former USFL standout and MLS draft pick.

Dallas agreed to a deal with kicker Brandon Aubrey, a member of the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions for the past two seasons, the team announced . Aubrey, 28, is expected to compete with veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino , 26, for the starting job during training camp, which is set to begin on July 26 in Oxnard, Calif.

A native of Plano, Texas, Aubrey marks an outside-the-box signing for America’s Team, though the two-time USFL champion could prove to be a worthwhile addition if he wins the gig.

Aubrey’s last season with the Stallions saw the former, four-year Notre Dame soccer standout earn all-USFL honors in 2022 after converting 14 of 15 field goals and all 35 PATs. After scoring 15 goals in 76 appearances in college, Aubrey was selected 21st overall by MLS’s Toronto FC in 2017, but did not play for the club and later left the sport in 2018.

Dallas’s quest for a kicker has been a story all offseason after team brass opted not to re-sign 2022 starter and fourth-year pro Brett Maher, who also spent his first two seasons with the club. Maher logged a franchise-record 137 points last season but was widely panned during the postseason after missing five point-after attempts.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Texas QB Quinn Ewers Gives Background on Competition That Led to Viral Arch Manning Photo
Austin, TX2 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kevin Durant Reveals Two Players Whose Highlights Still Excite Him
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
College Football World Astonished by Notre Dame Quarterback’s Bizarre Plan for Removed Rib
South Bend, IN1 day ago
NFL Fans Loved Buccaneers New 'Creamsicle’ Throwback Uniforms
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Lionel Messi Spotted at Publix Thursday And It Was Incredibly Relatable
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
Kyrie Irving Has Signed a New Shoe Deal After Nike Fallout
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Pelicans VP Credits Celtics for Huge Trade Haul in Lakers’ Anthony Davis Deal
Portland, OR1 day ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Drake Brought Out Celtics Star Jayson Tatum at Boston Show and Fans Had All the Jokes
Boston, MA1 day ago
Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw Gives Telling Update on Return Timeline From ‘Weird’ Injury
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs off season and what is going on with Mahomes and Kelce? 07/12
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
With End of Affirmative Action, Claudine Gay Faces Unprecedented Challenges to Start Harvard Presidency
Harvard, MA9 days ago
LeBron James Addresses Retirement During ESPYs Speech: ‘That Day Is Not Today’
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
This Tiny, Picturesque Town in Florida was Recently Named One of the Top Summer Destinations in the United States
Crystal River, FL9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy