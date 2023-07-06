Open in App
WEHT/WTVW

Six-year-old awarded for saving grandmothers life

By Desherion McBroom,

8 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Six-year-old Houston Houchin was named an honorary Evansville firefighter after helping to save his grandmother’s life.

Two weeks ago, Houchin and his little sister were spending the day with their grandmother
when she passed out on the ground. Houchin rushed into action and was able to flag down construction workers who were working down the hill from their home.

“She was sitting on the swing when she fell down on the ground,” said Houchin. “Me and Hensley were over at the water table. Then we went over to the workers and they called helped.”

Houchin knew to call or look for help after his parents went over what to do in certain situations.

Rich Brokaw with Hydromax Plumbing says Houchin was really quiet and they could tell he was uneasy about coming up to strangers.

“As soon as we seen him coming down the hill we knew something was amidst and he told us that his grandmother had falling down and wouldn’t wake up,” explained Brokaw. “We immediately ran up saw her in distress told the guys to call 911 and tried to comfort her until paramedics showed up.”

Lt. Addison Crawford With the Evansville Fire Department says Hydromax did a great job of keeping the kids comfortable and rendering aid until they arrived. Lt. Crawford says it also speaks volumes that under pressure Houchin knew exactly what to do.

“It’s wonderful to see the community actually honor stuff like this,” stated Lt. Crawford. “The mayor doing his part recognizing citizens when they do their part, especially young citizens.”

Evansville Divison Fire Chief Mike Larson said this is a prime example of why it’s important to have what-if conversations with kids.

“More than likely wouldn’t have been for that conversation that the family had not too long before this incident, who knows what would have happened,” said Chief Larson.

Chief Larson says in around 15 years, he’ll be ready for Houston to officially join their ranks.

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.

