Armed robbery suspect may be hiding in Williamsport

An armed robbery suspect with a warrant out of York County may be hiding out with a Williamsport woman, according to police.

Joshua Eisenhuth, 39, of Middleburg, allegedly broke the glass storefront of Common Ground Collectibles on June 29 and stole $13,000 of valuable collectible items. The store, located at the 1600 block of West Market Street in West York, sells sports trading cards and athletic memorabilia. Eisenmuth was wearing a mask at the time he allegedly broke into the store, according to West York Borough Police.

A warrant is out for Eisenmuth's arrest on felony burglary theft, receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges.

Police say Eisenmuth may be with his girlfriend, Bailey Marie Maggs, 23, of Williamsport, who may be operating a copper-colored 2009 Subaru Impreza with Pennsylvania registration plat LTA4060. Police say the couple may be in York or Lancaster counties. Eisenmuth also has ties to Lewisburg in Union County.

Police describe Eisenmuth as being a 6'0 white male who is 220 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has information about Eisenmuth's whereabouts is asked to call West York Borough Police at (717) 854-1975 ext. 116 or by anonymously contacting Pennsylvania Crimestoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

