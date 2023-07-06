Open in App
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque nears 100° for the first time this year

By Grant Tosterud,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Albuquerque sees its hottest day so far this year
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
Cold front drops temperatures slightly this weekend
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Albuquerque cuts pool fees, turns on park sprinklers for “Operation Cooldown”
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Albuquerque murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas, New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
Griff’s Hamburgers building demolished after closure
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago
Water finally recedes at Cochiti Lake
Cochiti Lake, NM2 days ago
SWAT situation at northeast Albuquerque apartments
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Thieves break into Albuquerque store using their truck to knock down doors
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Vandal leaves mess and human feces behind at Albuquerque business
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
New Mexico cannabis regulators revoke dispensary license for the first time
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
I-40 westbound reopen at Juan Tabo after crash
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Proposal would require upright gravestones for NM veterans at Santa Fe National Cemetery
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Witness in high-profile Albuquerque murder case sentenced
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
New Mexico officer shares about injuries sustained in deadly 2021 shooting
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
APD: One person shot and killed in southeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
Albuquerque officials investigate 2 evening shootings; 1 involved a fatality
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Santa Fe Police continuing investigation into package that sparked response
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque cannabis dispensary has license revoked
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
NMSP find 160k fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Hundreds of Los Lunas EBT accounts get hacked
Los Lunas, NM1 day ago
Police video shows Albuquerque driver asleep at the wheel, charged with DWI
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
New Mexican women’s football team to play for national championship
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
What’s new at Sawmill Market? From crème brûlée to frosé
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago
APD: Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy