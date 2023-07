ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Northern Illinois tradition is looking for teams to sign up.

“Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful” has started their registration for their “Mud Volleyball Tournament.”

The event, which started in 1981, involves 24 outdoor volleyball courts being flooded.

Registration ends at 5 p.m. on July 31. Fees for the event are $250 per team.

