KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Greenhouse in Joplin embarks on project to beautify historic Route 66

8 days ago

JOPLIN - Inspired by a Saint Louis suburb initiative, Albert Farris, the owner of Albert's Greenhouse, embarked on a mission to bring more color and vibrancy to his business' surrounding area -- the historic Route 66.

Mixing business with pleasure, Albert partnered with other local stores and the city of Joplin to place seven planters along West 7th Street.

"It turned out really well, makes it look more like a neighborhood. It kind of gives a sense of community. And it made me think -- you never know what's going to happen. Maybe if you do a little thing, somebody else will get excited and do something on their end of town," said Albert.

The initiative aims to beautify the area and create a sense of community. Albert's Greenhouse sells pots to local businesses and provides them with soil and flowers free of charge, fostering a collaborative effort to make the area look "more like a neighborhood."

"It beautifies the whole area, the street, the neighborhood. It gives you a smile when you go by it," said Lee Ann Samons, a customer of Albert's Greenhouse.

Scott Smith, owner of an auto glass business on West 7th Street, was motivated to join the project when his wife promised to water the flowers weekly. Scott believes in the importance of beautifying the area he works in. "When you pull in, you don't see just grass and different stuff; you have some flowers, and it keeps your mind up," he explained.

"It's a sign of life. It makes the place look like it's flourishing, to have beautiful, vibrant, flourishing flowers. It makes it look a little more human," said Lee Ann.

"It's always important to uplift people's spirits, and a few little flowers can do it. It will never put a frown on your face," said Albert.

The project began in April, and Albert hopes the supertunias will continue to bloom until Thanksgiving.

Looking ahead, the initiative will continue next year, with flowers being planted and replanted at no charge to businesses in the area.

