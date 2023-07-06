HCSO: Fisherman drowns at Donna Lakes, second man rescued

DONNA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The body of a man who was reported missing while fishing with friends was recovered at Donna Lakes.

At 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the lake in reference to the disappearance of the 29-year-old man.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s friends told deputies they were fishing at a canal near the pump house when two of men accidentally fell in the water.

Employees from the pump house were able to rescue one of the men, but lost sight of the second man after he was underwater.

The Donna and Mercedes fire departments both assisted in the search and recovery of the victim.

A few hours later the man’s body was found by search teams. Justice of the Peace Jason Pena has ordered an autopsy. The results are currently pending.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra encourages witnesses with any information regarding this case to contact the HSCO at (956) 383-8114.

