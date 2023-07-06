Open in App
FanNation Fastball

Cincinnati Reds' Rookie Elly De La Cruz Continues to Amaze People, Makes Unreal Throw

By Brady Farkas,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRLJD_0nIU3poP00

One day after having his bat questioned by the Washington Nationals, Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz continued to amaze on Thursday, making an unreal throw from third base.

You can see the play here and check out the incredible stats from Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Elly De La Cruz’s 95.6 mph throw is:

- the fastest-tracked infield assist in MLB this season

- the Reds’ fastest-tracked infield assist under Statcast (2015)

De La Cruz hasn't even played a month's worth of games yet for the Reds and is already doing things that no one else can do. That's eight years worth of Statcast data and De La Cruz is already at the top of the list, as well.

In addition to his work with the glove, he's contributing big time at the plate. He went 2-for-4 at the dish as the Reds beat the Nationals, 5-4, in extra innings. He had a double and an RBI. He's now hitting .325 for the season in 114 at-bats. He's got four home runs and 15 RBI and has already stolen 12 bases while posting a .905 OPS.

He's the centerpiece of a young nucleus that has fans in Cincinnati very excited. He pairs with Spencer Steer and Andrew Abbott and Matt McLain to make one of the best young cores in the sport.

The Reds are 49-39 on the season and 2.0 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

They'll open up a series with the Brewers in Milwaukee on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball on FanNation in social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by LIKING us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN .You can also subscribe to "The Payoff Pitch" podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame to Induct Three New Members on Saturday
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New York Yankees Making Alteration to Classic Uniforms
New York City, NY2 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago
The Atlanta Braves Are Going to Shatter Another Home Run Record
Atlanta, GA11 hours ago
Jerry Dipoto Addresses Seattle Mariners Plan at the Upcoming Trade Deadline
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Shelter rescues 6 Pyrenees puppies found duct taped inside box, left on side of road
Waco, TX18 days ago
A 37-year-old Ohio mother of four is missing, her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for help.
Springfield, OH28 days ago
Chicago Suburb First in Nation to Pay Reparations, Issues $25K, Criticism and Controversy Calls Initiative Into Question
Evanston, IL3 days ago
Florida's "Best Place" to Retire has Beautiful Public Beaches, a Median Home Price of Under $300K, and a Mean Age of 38
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Nearly 37 Years After Colorado Springs Infant Disappeared, Search Continues
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy