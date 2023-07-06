Cincinnati Reds' Rookie Elly De La Cruz Continues to Amaze People, Makes Unreal Throw

One day after having his bat questioned by the Washington Nationals, Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz continued to amaze on Thursday, making an unreal throw from third base.

You can see the play here and check out the incredible stats from Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Elly De La Cruz’s 95.6 mph throw is:

- the fastest-tracked infield assist in MLB this season

- the Reds’ fastest-tracked infield assist under Statcast (2015)

De La Cruz hasn't even played a month's worth of games yet for the Reds and is already doing things that no one else can do. That's eight years worth of Statcast data and De La Cruz is already at the top of the list, as well.

In addition to his work with the glove, he's contributing big time at the plate. He went 2-for-4 at the dish as the Reds beat the Nationals, 5-4, in extra innings. He had a double and an RBI. He's now hitting .325 for the season in 114 at-bats. He's got four home runs and 15 RBI and has already stolen 12 bases while posting a .905 OPS.

He's the centerpiece of a young nucleus that has fans in Cincinnati very excited. He pairs with Spencer Steer and Andrew Abbott and Matt McLain to make one of the best young cores in the sport.

The Reds are 49-39 on the season and 2.0 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

They'll open up a series with the Brewers in Milwaukee on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.

