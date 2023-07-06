Here's the Trade NBA Insider Thinks Makes Boston Celtics Championship Favorites

View the original article to see embedded media.

Since requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, the Miami Heat have emerged as frontrunners to land Damian Lillard. As captured on 98.5 The Sports Hub's " Toucher & Rich " radio show, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix believes Lillard wouldn’t object to playing for the Boston Celtics.

"Damian Lillard is not James Harden. He’s not Kyrie Irving. He’s always been a pro’s pro. And if Damian Lillard was traded tomorrow to Philadelphia with four years left on his contract, he’s not gonna say, ‘I don’t want to play next to Joel Embiid, I’m not going.’ If he got traded to Boston and had the chance to play next to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, he’s not gonna say, ‘I’m not going.’ It’s just not gonna happen. It’s not in his DNA."

Mannix discussed a scenario in which the Celtics can acquire the 7-time All-Star without parting with Jaylen Brown.

"I think you can get Lillard without Jaylen Brown," said Mannix. "There’s a version of this story where Lillard could wind up in Boston and the Celtics wouldn’t have to give up Jaylen Brown. I mean, they’d have to give up basically everything else, whether it’s Robert Williams, Derrick White (and) every draft pick they’ve got over the next six years."

If Boston forms a trio of Lillard, Brown, and Jayson Tatum next season, Mannix believes they would be championship favorites.

"If they can find a way to get their hands on Damian Lillard and pair him with Jaylen and Jayson, that’s the frontrunner next year to me."

Further Reading

Celtics Sign Second-Round Pick Jordan Walsh

Celtics Reportedly Not Pursuing Damian Lillard

Celtics Losing Grant Williams in Sign-and-Trade Demonstrates Intention of NBA's New CBA

NBA Insider Says Multi-Team Deal Could Get Damian Lillard to the Heat

The Latest on Celtics' Negotiations with Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart Wants It Known There's No Beef Between Him and Jaylen Brown: 'We're Brothers'

Jayson Tatum Reportedly Recruiting Damian Lillard to Join Celtics

Brad Stevens Discusses Difficult Decision to Trade Marcus Smart: 'He'll Always Have Boston'

Jordan Walsh Discusses His First Celtics' Practice, Summer League Goals, and a Grant Williams Anecdote

Celtics Sign Forward Oshae Brissett

Celtics Reportedly Interested in Signing Terence Davis

Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis Agree to 2-Year, $60 Million Extension