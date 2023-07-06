Arizona lands commitment from highest-ranked recruit in program history, five-star Elijah Rushing

There are only 32 five-stars in every recruiting class, and the modern ranking recruiting sites such as 247Sports date as far as back as 1999.

In those nearly 24 years of recruiting rankings, the University of Arizona has never once landed a five-star recruit. In fact, up until the 2022 class four-star corner Devin Ross from the 2006 class was the programs highest ranked recruit. Both of these things changed on Thursday, as the Wildcats were able to land their first five-star in program history in five-star EDGE Elijah Rushing .

The Tucson native holds nearly 40 offers from programs such as Notre Dame, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, and Florida. However, it was his in-state Wildcats that made the best impression. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 8 player in the country, No. 1 EDGE, and the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona.

This marks the first time since 2016 when N'Keal Harry, the top-ranked recruit in the state of Arizona, committed to a program in Arizona. It also marks the first time since 2010 when they landed Marquis Flowers that the Wildcats secured a commitment from the top recruit in the state of Arizona.

The Salpointe Catholic product has been a dominant force, recording nearly 150 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, and 19 sacks over the past two seasons. 247Sports' Chris Singletary even went as far to compare him to Arik Armstead. The Wildcats class jumped up to the No. 41 recruiting class in the country with the addition of Rushing.

This is a major victory for head coach Jedd Fisch, who has the Wildcats poised to make their first bowl game since 2017.