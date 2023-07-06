John Cena says first WWE contract barely covered his rent

John Cena is one of the most renowned figures in WWE history. He has achieved remarkable success beyond the wrestling ring, appearing in television and film and earning millions of dollars, thus making him one of the most successful talents ever in WWE.

But at one point, Cena was an up-and-coming wrestler striving to become successful in the professional wrestling industry. He began his career in Ohio Valley Wrestling, the former developmental territory of WWE, and eventually made his way to the main roster, where he grew into the star seen today.

As he worked his way up, Cena had a minuscule contract, if anyone can believe it. The co-star of ‘Fast X’ revealed on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart show that his contract when he had to work his way up was so small that it only covered his rent for the month (h/t Fightful for transcription).

“My first contract with WWE was $12,000 a year. I quit my job the day I was signed. I think my rent was $1,000 a month. So all my money is now rent. When I told my mom, she’s like, ‘I hope you’re okay.’ My dad, I could have told him any other position and he would have been like, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ but I told him I got a job with WWE. ‘Oh, my son. This is unreal. It’s going to great. I can’t believe it.’ Still, to this day, he’s extremely proud.”

Cena’s gamble definitely paid off. He probably made well beyond $12,000 just by stepping onto the entrance ramp at Money in the Bank.

It is also heartening to see that his parents approved of him signing with WWE. Feeling good about it is one thing, but parental approval makes it better. Clearly, it all worked out for the best for his career.