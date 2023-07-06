Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

John Cena says first WWE contract barely covered his rent

By Rob Wolkenbrod,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhGv8_0nIU3lWj00

John Cena is one of the most renowned figures in WWE history. He has achieved remarkable success beyond the wrestling ring, appearing in television and film and earning millions of dollars, thus making him one of the most successful talents ever in WWE.

But at one point, Cena was an up-and-coming wrestler striving to become successful in the professional wrestling industry. He began his career in Ohio Valley Wrestling, the former developmental territory of WWE, and eventually made his way to the main roster, where he grew into the star seen today.

As he worked his way up, Cena had a minuscule contract, if anyone can believe it. The co-star of ‘Fast X’ revealed on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart show that his contract when he had to work his way up was so small that it only covered his rent for the month (h/t Fightful for transcription).

“My first contract with WWE was $12,000 a year. I quit my job the day I was signed. I think my rent was $1,000 a month. So all my money is now rent. When I told my mom, she’s like, ‘I hope you’re okay.’ My dad, I could have told him any other position and he would have been like, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ but I told him I got a job with WWE. ‘Oh, my son. This is unreal. It’s going to great. I can’t believe it.’ Still, to this day, he’s extremely proud.”

Cena’s gamble definitely paid off. He probably made well beyond $12,000 just by stepping onto the entrance ramp at Money in the Bank.

It is also heartening to see that his parents approved of him signing with WWE. Feeling good about it is one thing, but parental approval makes it better. Clearly, it all worked out for the best for his career.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mater Dei 5-star RB Nate Frazier names his top 8 schools
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
Adorable Dog Found In Brockton: Is He Yours?
Brockton, MA26 days ago
The best outfits from an elegant 2023 ESPYs red carpet, including Patrick Mahomes' sharp suit
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
CFFC 121 video: Raheam Forest lands 10-punch combination before frozen opponent drops
Tunica, MS8 hours ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
Is Boston Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh the steal of the 2023 NBA draft?
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Social media reacts to Caitlin Clark winning Best Female College Athlete ESPY
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Twitter Reacts: ESPY award goes to the more popular team, not the 'best team'
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
CU assistant trainer Lauren Askevold gives update on Deion Sanders post-surgery: ‘He has 100% less pain’
Boulder, CO2 days ago
How Antoine Walker lost $108,000,000 - but found his way again
Boston, MA2 hours ago
A 37-year-old Ohio mother of four is missing, her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for help.
Springfield, OH28 days ago
Arkansas pitcher Zack Morris hitting the transfer portal
Fayetteville, AR14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy