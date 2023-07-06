2-Year-Old Found Dead Following Alleged Abduction And 'Brutal' Attack On Mother

A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a Detroit alleyway Wednesday night following an alleged abduction by her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Wynter Cole Smith was reported missing from her home in Lansing, almost 95 miles away, early Monday morning after authorities said Rashad Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed her mother. Trice was arrested later that day in the Michigan city of St. Clair Shores when police found him in a purportedly stolen vehicle without Wynter, prompting increased search efforts for the girl and a $25,000 reward for any information leading to her location.

Federal investigators and Lansing police announced Wednesday that they had recovered her body.

“This is not the outcome anyone hoped for,” Chief Ellery Sosebee of the Lansing police said in a press conference. “But I promise law enforcement will see the family gets the justice that they so deserve.”

An image of Wynter Cole Smith, via the Lansing Police Department.

Trice was arraigned Wednesday and charged with eight felonies, including two counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to murder, home invasion, and unlawful imprisonment, Ingham County prosecutors announced .

He was denied bond Wednesday and will remain in jail until his next scheduled court appearance on July 13.

Trice’s attorney did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Prosecutors said the girl’s mother experienced a “brutal physical and sexual assault.” The 22-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries Monday.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Michigan state Sen. Sarah Anthony wrote that the the Lansing community was heartbroken by Wynter’s death and had been hoping for another outcome.

“There are no words of comfort tonight. Just sadness. Just anger. Just continued prayers for the family,” Anthony wrote.

Wynter’s family has announced a vigil set for Friday evening, honoring the girl and grieving her death.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and big sister,” the family said, according to ClickOnDetroit . “Wynter’s brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily, and we will grieve her death forever.”

The family also urged legislators to take action on sentencing for people convicted of violent crimes. Court records show that Trice in 2021 pleaded guilty to felony fleeing a police officer and misdemeanor assault.

“In remembering Wynter, we believe that it is necessary to help make sure that this kind of tragedy never again touches any other family,” the family said, per ClickOnDetroit. “We asked the state legislature and Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer to consider legislation that further ensures that multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison, as they are tragically a threat to all of us.”

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline .