Open in App
HuffPost

2-Year-Old Found Dead Following Alleged Abduction And 'Brutal' Attack On Mother

By Pocharapon Neammanee,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwArn_0nIU3GMK00

A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a Detroit alleyway Wednesday night following an alleged abduction by her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Wynter Cole Smith was reported missing from her home in Lansing, almost 95 miles away, early Monday morning after authorities said Rashad Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed her mother. Trice was arrested later that day in the Michigan city of St. Clair Shores when police found him in a purportedly stolen vehicle without Wynter, prompting increased search efforts for the girl and a $25,000 reward for any information leading to her location.

Federal investigators and Lansing police announced Wednesday that they had recovered her body.

“This is not the outcome anyone hoped for,” Chief Ellery Sosebee of the Lansing police said in a press conference. “But I promise law enforcement will see the family gets the justice that they so deserve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GG61W_0nIU3GMK00 An image of Wynter Cole Smith, via the Lansing Police Department.

Trice was arraigned Wednesday and charged with eight felonies, including two counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to murder, home invasion, and unlawful imprisonment, Ingham County prosecutors announced .

He was denied bond Wednesday and will remain in jail until his next scheduled court appearance on July 13.

Trice’s attorney did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Prosecutors said the girl’s mother experienced a “brutal physical and sexual assault.” The 22-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries Monday.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Michigan state Sen. Sarah Anthony wrote that the the Lansing community was heartbroken by Wynter’s death and had been hoping for another outcome.

“There are no words of comfort tonight. Just sadness. Just anger. Just continued prayers for the family,” Anthony wrote.

Wynter’s family has announced a vigil set for Friday evening, honoring the girl and grieving her death.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and big sister,” the family said, according to ClickOnDetroit . “Wynter’s brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily, and we will grieve her death forever.”

The family also urged legislators to take action on sentencing for people convicted of violent crimes. Court records show that Trice in 2021 pleaded guilty to felony fleeing a police officer and misdemeanor assault.

“In remembering Wynter, we believe that it is necessary to help make sure that this kind of tragedy never again touches any other family,” the family said, per ClickOnDetroit. “We asked the state legislature and Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer to consider legislation that further ensures that multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison, as they are tragically a threat to all of us.”

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Video Showing Ex-Michigan Officer Beat a Black Teen is Just Horrible
Warren, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dad who allegedly held gun to wife’s head and forced her to ‘choose between’ herself or their son is now accused of stalking and murdering her at Speedway gas station
Fishers, IN8 days ago
2 Missing Women Found Dead In Storage Units Had Dated Same Man, Police Say
Woodbury, MN2 days ago
The Heartbreaking Last Meal Curtis Stone And His Wife Shared Before The Pandemic Lockdown - Exclusive
New York City, NY11 days ago
My wife and I won the $656million Mega Millions jackpot – we only took home $157.8million after our controversial choice
Red Bud, IL1 day ago
New York mother shocked after her ring camera captures babysitter abusing her child
Newburgh, NY28 days ago
14-Year-Old Girl Found in Pendleton Barracks May Have Met Marine on Tinder, New Documents Show
Pendleton, SC3 days ago
Not just cocaine: Secret Service reveals another banned substance was found in Biden's White House
Washington, DC1 day ago
Parents Arrested After Kids Found Covered in Bug Bites in Horror House
Youngstown, OH24 days ago
Chilling words from Chad Doerman’s young daughter after he ‘executed three sons’
Monroe Township, NJ28 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy