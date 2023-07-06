Storm chances linger through weekend in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — While high temperatures nearing triple digits will continue for Texoma, the upcoming weekend presents a slight chance for some rain and possibly more severe weather as well.

According to KFDX/KJTL Meteorologist Noah Trompley, Texoma will see small storm chances stick around throughout the weekend.

Trombley also said Texoma will see a line of storms work their way through the area on Friday, July 7, 2023, during the overnight hours that will likely last until the early morning hours of Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Then, Trombley said another round of storms will arrive in a very similar fashion on Saturday night, July 8, and last until the morning hours of Sunday, July 9.

According to Trombley, there are slight chances for severe weather with any of these storms. He said the thunderstorm outlook gives us chances for areas of hail and damaging wind gusts.

Trombley said the likelihood of a tornado developing over the weekend is very low, but there is a possibility of a couple of spin-ups as the weekend progresses.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority for updates as new forecast models and more information becomes available.

