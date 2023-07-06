Open in App
Cadillac family recounts freak fireworks accident that injured 7-year-old son

By Jodi Miesen, Jacob Johnson,

8 days ago

A 7-year-old boy from Cadillac is in a Flint hospital recovering from a fireworks accident that severely injured him.

The unfortunate accident happened last Saturday night while the family was out camping in the middle of the woods. They said it was a freak accident, one they never saw coming and won’t soon be able to forget.

“The first one went up in the air as it was supposed to. The next three shot out the side of the box. One of them struck Brayden and it knocked him off his feet,” said Matt Reinertson, the 7-year-old’s father.

Reinertson said his son, Brayden, was burned, after a mortar type firework malfunctioned, sending it sideways instead of up in the air like it was supposed to.

“And like it, it would explode in the air. It exploded in his lap as we ran and we’re pulling off his pants. It was going off in his lap as me and my wife Heather were taking his pants off of him. At that point, when his pants go off, we know the severity of the burns,” said Reinertson.

Reinertson said Brayden had burns to his thighs, bottom, and part of his hand. The 7-year-old is currently in a Flint hospital and it’ll be a long road to recovery.

“They’re going to do some skin grafts. And, you know, we just got to wait for those to take and heal. And he also already is doing limited physical therapy. He has a hard time walk in. And when he does, it’s not very far,” said Reinertson.

Reinertson said a GoFundMe was started by a parent of one of Brayden’s best friends. With missing work, travel and hotel costs, it’s sure to add up.

“There’s going to be a lot of costs and some of which we probably don’t know the extent of yet. So it’s definitely going to put a financial strain on the family,” said Reinertson.

Reinertson said his family’s main focus is Brayden and his physical and emotional health. He said he’s traumatized by the accident.

“We’re not even really thinking of financial strain right now. We’re just worried about getting our son better and getting them home,” said Reinertson.

