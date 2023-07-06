Christopher Meloni’s naked sock ad gets fans drooling: ‘Daddy???’

The king of “juicy” heinies is baring it all in nothing but knee-highs.

Christopher Meloni, revered for his performance as no-nonsense Detective Elliot Stabler on NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU,” but virally renown online for boasting a bountiful booty , is socking it to drooling fans — “it” being his butt-naked body.

“I want you to experience the magic underneath these sheets ,” said Meloni, 62, in a NSFW Instagram post, using a honeyed baritone to invite the camera lens toward his bed, where he laid nude and swaddled by a plushy comforter.

The risqué visuals soaked up a whopping 1 million views from salivating social media spectators.

“I want to show you my giant…” the chiseled hunk whispered before ripping away the linens and yelling, “socks!”

“Law & Order: SVU” star Christopher Meloni nearly broke the internet by posing nude in a fashion campaign on Instagram. Instagram

In the clip, Meloni teases fans with a flirty invitation to a peek at his “giant” surprise. Instagram

Meloni then whipped out his foot, showcasing his blue-striped, knee-high footwear by couturier Tommie Copper.

“I never take these babies off,” the beefy actor continued in a separate scene of the promotional post, scrambling eggs in the kitchen while in his birthday suit. “It’s better than being naked.”

He then alternated hoisting each of his feet onto a kitchen countertop, modeling different styles of the socks — which are available for men and women, and range in price from $24.50 to $94.80, per the Tommie Copper site.

On Instagram, Meloni fans went gaga over the actor’s saucy poses while in the buff. Instagram

As Meloni flexed each foot atop the elevated surface, his blurred, yet bare private parts took center stage.

“Naked only comes in one color,” he said before the saucy advertisement transitioned to him sprawled across a bed, laying with his rounded derrière — an asset grown via a “high intensity weight training program” that he adheres to under the guide of a personal trainer — in the air, and purring.

And the timeworn “sex sells” tactic apparently worked like a charm.

“Question: if I order 12 pairs [of socks] do I get Chris Meloni thrown in free?” howled a hot-and-bothered commenter beneath the bawdy bulletin.

Fans of the video vowed to purchase the socks under the condition that Meloni deliver the footwear naked. Instagram

Meloni’s meaty rump has previously caused a social media stir, seeing folks on Twitter swoon over his sizeable bottom. Instgram

“If I ordered socks would you deliver them to me just like that,” begged another stimulated viewer.

“Feverishly buys socks,” an equally aroused audience member said.

A verified account for leisurewear giant Old Navy even chimed in with the cat-calling, writing, “Daddy???.”

But Meloni’s skins didn’t exactly leave every commentator’s mouth watering.

“I KNOW this man’s wife is TIRED of his antics,” a digital detractor wrote, sympathizing with Meloni’s spouse of nearly three decades, Doris Sherman Williams.

“What won’t he take his clothes off for?” ranted another underwhelmed hater.

However, most folks simply celebrated the tenured TV star’s enduring hotness.

“This man should voted the sexiest man alive,” cheered a crush.

“He is sexier than most of the leading men in Hollywood who are decades younger,” another agreed.

The sentiments were echoed by another starry-eyed fanatic, who said, “Chris just became a national treasure.”