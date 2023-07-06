Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
New York Post
Christopher Meloni’s naked sock ad gets fans drooling: ‘Daddy???’
By Asia Grace,
8 days ago
The king of “juicy” heinies is baring it all in nothing but knee-highs.
Christopher Meloni, revered for his performance as no-nonsense Detective Elliot Stabler on NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU,” but virally renown online for boasting a bountiful booty , is socking it to drooling fans — “it” being his butt-naked body.
The risqué visuals soaked up a whopping 1 million views from salivating social media spectators.
“I want to show you my giant…” the chiseled hunk whispered before ripping away the linens and yelling, “socks!”
Meloni then whipped out his foot, showcasing his blue-striped, knee-high footwear by couturier Tommie Copper.
“I never take these babies off,” the beefy actor continued in a separate scene of the promotional post, scrambling eggs in the kitchen while in his birthday suit. “It’s better than being naked.”
He then alternated hoisting each of his feet onto a kitchen countertop, modeling different styles of the socks — which are available for men and women, and range in price from $24.50 to $94.80, per the Tommie Copper site.
As Meloni flexed each foot atop the elevated surface, his blurred, yet bare private parts took center stage.
