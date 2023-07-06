Firework trash in Lubbock County saw improvements from previous years

LUBBOCK, Texas — Trash pickup after the Fourth of July along FM 835 county road is usually a hassle, but officials said 2023 was different.

Lubbock County Precinct 2 Commissioner, Jason Corley said people maintained their mess.

“This is the first year in four years since I’ve been County Commissioner the cleanup wasn’t that bad,” Corley said.

Last year, Corley and his daughter had ton of trash and leftover fireworks to pick up, but this year it was the complete opposite.

“This year was a lot cleaner,” Corley said. “Really want to thank everybody for picking up after themselves and not just letting their trash blow off into the farmer’s field this year.”

TxDOT crews came out Wednesday, the day after the Fourth of July but there was less to clean.

“You know you still have a little bit of bottle rocket trash left, you still see some roman candles and a few Coke and beer cans but not near as bad as what it’s been in the past,” Corley said.

Corley said his frequent message to clean over the past few years has paid off, and he hopes it continues next year because it makes a difference.

“Just being good stewards of our environment is always a good thing. Nobody wants to see trash on the side of the road. Nobody wants it blowing on to their property. Farmers don’t want it in their fields,” Corley said. “We really appreciate if people pick up after themselves and not doing something that seems insignificant [it] could have an effect on somebody else’s livelihood.”

