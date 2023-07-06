Man arrested, victim identified in deadly North Park stabbing

SAN DIEGO — An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly stabbing at a senior living community in North Park , San Diego police announced.

The incident happened just before 12 a.m. Sunday night at Alabama Manor, a senior apartment complex in the 3800 block of Alabama Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest, SDPD Lieutenant Steve Shebloski said in a release. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving measures from first responders.

The victim was identified Thursday as 58-year-old John Christian Baquera, according to police.

During their initial investigation, detectives learned that Baquera shared his apartment with two men, who are related as father and son.

For reasons still under investigation, the son, identified as 39-year-old Jonathan Robert Camp, is suspected of attacking Baquera and stabbing him multiple times.

According to police, there is believed to have been an ongoing dispute between Baquera and Camp regarding their living situation.

Camp was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of one count of murder, Shebloski said.

Police are still gathering physical evidence, searching for surveillance footage and interviewing potential witnesses in an effort to determine the circumstances that led to the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

