Open in App
CBS Detroit

University of Michigan commits $79M to hire 30 professors from various backgrounds, experiences

By Meredith Bruckner,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPHMX_0nITxeom00

University of Michigan commits $79M to hire 30 professors from various backgrounds, experiences 03:09

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan has announced it is investing $79 million to hire 30 new assistant professors from a wide array of backgrounds as part of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative.

U of M will be investing $63.7 million from its own funds and $15.6 million from a National Institutes for Health grant for the initiative.

Robert Sellers, U of M professor of psychology and a co-coordinator for the program, said diversity should be central to the university experience.

"It's based on the fundamental notion that in order for us to be excellent, it's important that we have diverse perspectives, that if you want to create new knowledge and innovation, there's tons of research that shows you want diverse experiences, you want diverse ideas and diverse perspectives," he said.

Sellers said the "M-PACT Scholars" will not be considered solely based on race, gender, or social identity. What the university is looking for is a wide array of experiences in relation to their respective fields.

"The goal for this program, though, is not race or gender-based … it's really a demonstrated, long-term commitment to addressing issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion as it relates to the health sciences and the biomedical sciences," he said.

Following a nationwide search, the new faculty members will be hired across 11 schools at the university.

"I think it's just really important for the school to get a variety of experiences from multiple backgrounds," said student Sara Fang. "Personally, I've found that the professors that I've worked with that come from different backgrounds, I think, offered a lot of unique experiences for me that I may not have gotten with my previous schooling, which is why I just think it's really important for the school to invest in this project."

"I think it's great that the university is taking steps to bring in professors with diverse backgrounds and social identifies," said student Renee Boudreau. "But, I also think that the university has a track record of not listening to students, so this should be one of many steps and I hope that they'll get feedback from students on how this is working and what further steps they need to take."

Sellers said the new program is a step in the right direction since the health science departments traditionally have lacked diverse representation. His role in the initiative is also a fitting one.

"I was the university's first chief diversity officer," he said. "I was actually the third person in charge of this area at the university. I'm very proud of the work that we've done, and I'm even more excited about our future and the work that's going forward."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Rashad Trice makes district court appearance in Lansing
Lansing, MI1 day ago
State investigates alleged campaign violation by Warren Mayor Jim Fouts
Warren, MI12 hours ago
Michigan man accused of threatening to "gut" sheriff
Hillsdale, MI12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Preparations begin for 2023 Ann Arbor Art Fair
Ann Arbor, MI16 hours ago
Durfee Innovation Society brings resources to Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Ann Arbor woman sues US Department Veteran Affairs for discrimination
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Ann Arbor Humane Society offers pet care in times of emergency for Washtenaw County residents
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
40th Annual African World Festival kicks off at Hart Plaza
Detroit, MI13 hours ago
Nessel to prosecute charges against Rashad Trice
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit-based minister of music celebrates 40 years of ministry
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Festa Italiana returns to Sterling Heights this weekend
Sterling Heights, MI23 hours ago
Davison residents voice safety concerns over bus drops at local Meijer
Davison, MI3 days ago
Genesee County woman wins $6 million playing Michigan Lottery's Diamond Riches
Whitmore Lake, MI18 hours ago
Man sentenced for raping coworker inside Sterling Heights Jimmy John's
Sterling Heights, MI2 days ago
3 Canton Township shops cited for selling tobacco products to decoy minors
Canton, MI16 hours ago
Feds: Former Birmingham art dealer defrauded 10 people in $1.5 million scheme
Birmingham, MI1 day ago
Worker falls off Ambassador Bridge, into Detroit River
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Heavy rain, chance for severe storms Wednesday in southeast Michigan
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Red Wings resign defenseman Wyatt Newpower to 1-year contract
Detroit, MI16 hours ago
UAW meets with members ahead of contract negotiations
Hamtramck, MI2 days ago
A look inside Amazon's Pontiac facility during Prime Day
Pontiac, MI3 days ago
Detroit police search for missing 19-year-old man
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Crews searching for 21-year-old who fell overboard in Lake Erie
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Downed tree damages Monroe County home
Carleton, MI10 hours ago
Boat captain speaks after saving worker who fell off Ambassador Bridge into Detroit River
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Dearborn police search for suspect who flashed customers at Burlington store
Dearborn, MI2 days ago
State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park, MI21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy