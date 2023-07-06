Padres News: Manny Machado Reacts to Setting Franchise Record

Wednesday was special for the Padres and their star third baseman Manny Machado. Not only did the team close out a three-game series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels but Machado also set a franchise record as well.

He became the team's all-time home run leader at Petco Park, surpassing former infielder Adrian Gonzalez. In the sixth inning, Machado blasted a home run to give him the title with his 66th home run in the ballpark.

Machado has been with the Padres since 2019 so this is an incredible feat for him and the team. He has been one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of San Diego and he now stands alone with this record.

“It’s a big accomplishment and something that’s going to be in the books forever,” Machado said after the game. “So it’s an honor to be up there.” Per The SD Union-Tribune

More importantly, the Padres won the game. For a team that has been trying to climb back into contention all season, they now are on a three-game winning streak. Machado spoke about how the team has been this week and where they are looking ahead.

“We played good baseball overall all week, competed, and that’s what it’s going to take to get to where we want to get to,” Machado said. “We’ve got to continue doing that every single day. Just got to continue playing good defense, pitchers gotta keep throwing the ball like they’ve been doing. We’ve got to just put up some runs for them to close out the game. … We keep doing that, we’re gonna be in a good place.” Per The SD Union-Tribune

San Diego will welcome in the New York Mets for a three-game series before the All-Star break and they will be looking to keep things going strong. Both teams have been disappointments this year but they both have started to play better of late so this could be a really fun series to watch!