Foster children org gets $35K grant

A child activities program has new life after a local organization donated $35,000 to its cause.

The program, run by Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation announced it received the funds — in the form of a grant that will allow the nonprofit to keep the activities program running, a press release said.

The program "supports foster youth through the funding of their athletic, educational and social activities and items that are not otherwise" funded by the state or other programs.

The Thunderbirds Charities board of directors approved the grant to "assist in fostering success" for children in foster care, the press release said.

“We are extraordinarily grateful for the generous donation from Thunderbirds Charities,” said Luis De La Cruz, president and CEO of Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. “As a non-profit organization, we rely heavily on the support of businesses, organizations and residents of the community. We take the responsibility of putting these funds to best use to serve our mission of assisting our local foster youth beyond services provided by the state.”